Doctor Doom insinuates that Charles Xavier is prepared to increase his powers.

Charles Xavier is one of the main leaders of the X-Men

Join the conversation

The fact that the X-Men Although they are in one of the most difficult moments in their history, this does not mean that it is by any means the end. The most recent meeting of the X-Men with Doctor Doom has given credence to the idea that one of their leaders, Charles Xavierbe prepared to have a huge improvement when it comes to his powers in a way never before imaginable. Doctor Doom has referred to Charles Xavier like The Last Krakoa, which leads one to think that the end of Krakoa will bring a profound change for the Professor.

Doctor Doom insinuates that Charles Xavier is prepared to increase his powers

The comic X-Men #29 introduces the team Xavier addressing the nation Latveria, seeking to form an alliance with one of the few remaining mutant resistances in the world. In the end, the X-Men they face the Doctor Doom which ends up leading to a heated discussion about the future of mutants. Doctor Doom's words only seem to indicate the conclusion of the era Krakoabut this will also imply a new level of power unimaginable for Professor.

During their meeting in the comic X-Men #29, Doctor Doom explains that Charles Xavier will become something completely different. The main theory being considered is that Charles Xavier is destined to become the Divine Domain. At the beginning of this issue, there is a flashback to the moment when XavierMagneto and Moira prepared to reveal Krakoa to the world. Doctor Doom He interrupted Charles in the process. Although the comment could be interpreted as one of the usual jokes made by someone like Doctor Doom, the catastrophic failure of Krakoa It is something that gives it a lot of weight.

The X-Men are scattered around the world. and more lives may be lost before the current crisis is over, but they have proven more than capable of surviving all the adversities posed. They are at their best when they are united and, without Krakoa, they need a new force that allows them to unite. If the words of Doctor Doom end up being true, the X-Men will soon see their Last Krakoa getting his god form, when Charles Xavier becomes the best version of himself.

The comic X-Men #29 It is now available.

Join the conversation