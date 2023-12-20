It seems that we bring news of Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: they are related to a great wink from a professional athlete.

We can confirm that the 'Dallas Stars' goalkeeper, Scott Wedgewood, has unveiled a new hockey mask designed by artist Dave Gunnarsson, inspired by Mario Kart. The skin features Baby Peach, teammates in a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe vehicle, and Mario's iconic star in green to represent the 'Dallas Stars'.

Here you can see it:

Wedgewood explained that the inclusion of Baby Peach is in honor of her future daughter. Speaking with Polygon, he expressed his love for video games and Nintendo, stating that he grew up with consoles like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. His wife gave him a Nintendo Switch last year, becoming a travel and fun companion for him.

What do you think of this information about Kart 8 Deluxe? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

