Bob Kooistra, the former owner of Café Bruut in Zwolle, is not allowed to work as a security guard for the time being. According to the highest police chief and the Ministry of Legal Protection, he leaked secret information to a journalist from RTV Oost in 2019. They therefore now consider him unsuitable to build a new life as a security guard. Today, the Council of State reached the same conclusion in an appeal by Kooistra.