The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) took legal action against FunTicket I Musicvibe. This in response tohe cancellation of Luis Miguel's concert scheduled for December 5 in León, Guanajuato.

In a statement dated December 13, 2023, Profeco revealed that it presented a class action lawsuit on December 12 on behalf of an initial class of 60 affected people.

In this sense, The lawsuit seeks full refund of amounts paid for tickets. This includes service charges and taxes, along with an additional 20% bonus.

The legal action is based on the breach of FunTicket and/or Musicvibe by not carrying out the Luis Miguel concert scheduled at the Domingo Santana Stadium in León. The municipal authorities of León They reported in late November that the event would not take place. This is because the organizing company and José Luis Alva Briceño, known as “FunTicket” and/or “Musicvibe”, did not comply with the permits, authorizations and security measures required by the venue and the City hall.

As of the date of this statement, the company has not responded to requests for refunds and bonuses. The Profeco, In addition to seeking compensation for those affected, it urges the company to refrain from marketing artistic events without prior compliance with the requirements demanded by the authorities.

Besides, The class action, which initially represents 60 affected people, is open for other affected consumers to join. Those who purchased tickets and feel harmed by the cancellation of the “Luis Miguel Tour 2023” concert can join the collective action.

The required documentation must be presented, such as consent forms, a statement of facts, tickets for the canceled concert and proof of payment. This via email acolectivasprofeco.gob.mx or through the Collective Actions Portal http://acolectivas.profeco.gob.mx. Profeco urges affected consumers to assert their rights and join this class action lawsuit for the cancellation of the concert Luis Miguel This is to guarantee the protection of the interests of the consuming public in artistic events and similar shows.

