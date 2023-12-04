With the beginning of December and preparations for Christmas dinners, people usually go to supermarkets to stock up on the ingredients for their dishes, However, there are places that have high prices on some products.

Thus, Profeco revealed which are the most expensive supermarketsso if you locate them or live nearby, better check other options.

Among the most expensive supermarkets in the country there are three, one is located in the Center of Mexico, another in the North Center and one more in the North.

The supermarket that leads the list of the most expensive supermarkets is located in the State of Mexico and is the Mercado Soriana Las Flores, in Coacalco, Mexico that offers the basic basket in 1 thousand 023 pesos and 50 cents.

It is followed by a supermarket in the North Center and it is the Walmart Whale Tail, in La Paz, Baja California Sur. This Walmart offers a basic basket for 1,019 pesos and 70 cents.

While in the North, the most expensive supermarket is S Mart Fuentes Mares which is located in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, there you can buy the basic basket for 1,014 pesos and 28 cents.

The 24 products that Profeco takes into account to define the cheapest and most expensive supermarkets are the following products, that make up the basic basket:

Edible vegetable oil 1 bottle of 946 ml. Grain rice 1 kg. Tuna in flaked oil (max. 5% soy) 2 cans of 140 grams. Standard sugar 1 kg. Beef steak 1 kg. White onion 1 kg. Jalapeño chili 1 kg. Pork chop 1 kg. Black beans in grains 1 package of 900 grams. White egg 1 package of 18 pieces. Toilet soap 1 piece. Salad tomato 1 kg. Cow’s Milk 5 pieces 1 liter each. Lemon 1 kg. Apple 1 kg. Pineapple 1 kg. Boxed white bread 1 package 680 grs. White potato 1 kg. Toilet paper 1 bag of 4 pieces. Soup pasta 1 package 220 grs. Whole chicken 1 kg. Sardine in canned tomato 1 can of 425 grams. Supermarket corn tortilla 4 kg. Carrot 1 kg.

MV

