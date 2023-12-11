The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), David Aguilar Romero reported that there are “stable behaviors” in the prices of the basic basket.

In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Monday, Aguilar Romero warned of “significant competition” between self-service chains.

“We have stable behavior in prices, as has been reiterated for several weeks, and above all we continue to notice significant competition between self-service chains, Those interested in maintaining low prices and continuing to collaborate with the government that you lead continue to look to us to improve practices and continue with this dynamic, especially from the start of next year,” he said.

He highlighted that in the central area of ​​the country, Mega Soriana Tacuba remains, once again, with 1,019 pesos and 70 cents.

The head of Profeco indicated that the money that compatriots send continues to increase and by October it reached 5,812 million dollars. which represents an increase of 20.52% and 8.40%, compared to 2021 and 2022, respectively.

He called to look at the exchange rate and the commissions charged by the service provider.

The 24 products that Profeco takes into account to define the cheapest and most expensive supermarkets are the following products, which make up the basic basket:

Edible vegetable oil 1 bottle of 946 ml. Grain rice 1 kg. Tuna in flaked oil (max. 5% soy) 2 cans of 140 grams. Standard sugar 1 kg. Beef steak 1 kg. White onion 1 kg. Jalapeño chili 1 kg. Pork chop 1 kg. Black beans in grains 1 package of 900 grams. White egg 1 package of 18 pieces. Toilet soap 1 piece. Salad tomato 1 kg. Cow’s Milk 5 pieces 1 liter each. Lemon 1 kg. Apple 1 kg. Pineapple 1 kg. Boxed white bread 1 package 680 grs. White potato 1 kg. Toilet paper 1 bag of 4 pieces. Soup pasta 1 package 220 grs. Whole chicken 1 kg. Sardine in canned tomato 1 can of 425 grams. Supermarket corn tortilla 4 kg. Carrot 1 kg.

