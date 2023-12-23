The gift-giving season is in full swing and with the arrival of Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) made some recommendations for purchasing toys responsibly.

He suggested that, if they are going to buy toys, Consumers should check that the information on labels is clear and truthfulthat does not lead to error or deception.

That includes the generic name of the product, quantity in written or graphic form, as well as the name and tax address of the manufacturer, in the case of national toys.

Also include a legend that identifies the country of origin of the productand in the case of imported ones that bring the name, name and tax address of the importer.

Likewise, the Profeco indicated that toys that are marketed in mass or volume They must indicate the amount in written form that is clearly visible and legible.

They must have the legend or symbol that indicates the age of the minor recommended for use.in addition to warning legends on products or small parts contained in toys when they are for children under 5 years of age, as long as For children under 3 they should not have small parts.

