The prosecutor David Aguilar Romero from Federal Consumer Attorney's Office (PROFECO) has reminded travelers that, during this period, They have the right to carry two pieces of hand luggage in the cabin free of charge, as long as they do not together exceed 10 kilograms. A measure that Aeromexico has openly featured on its payment platforms, but that some other airlines do not reflect yet.

He December Holiday Operation came into force on Wednesday December 13 and will be valid until on Monday, January 7, 2024. The Profeco will be present in the different advisory modules in all airports in the country. Through these spaces, guidance and attention to complaints will be offered, ensuring that suppliers avoid discriminatory practices and respect seasonal discounts.

In addition to this face-to-face advice, the same Profecto has activated the Conciliaexprés program, which is a kind of advice to send a case to conciliation and be able to resolve your problem regarding a purchase. The main airlines and bus companies participate in this program that seeks immediate conciliation.

Profeco can be informed of any disagreement at the toll-free numbers: 55 5568 8722 or toll-free number: 800 468 8722. Email: Asesoria@profeco.gob.mx.Social networks: Facebook: ProfecoOfficial and Xin @Profeco and @AtencionProfeco

OB

