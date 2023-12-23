A few months ago, the Profeco released a list of The worst clothing brandswhich have received various complaints from consumers, so if you are going to give this to your friends, family or friends, or it is simply what you plan to buy for the Christmas exchange, consider reading this information.

After accumulating a series of reports, The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office carried out a quality study to learn first-hand about the complaints of each of the clients.

Among the worst clothing brands that Profeco exposed are:

Bestseller

C&A

Esprit

Fashion Nova

Gap Inc.

Giordano

H&M

Miss Selfridge

Nwe Look

New Yorker

PrettyLittleThing

Pull & Bear

Shasa

Shein

Urban Outfitters

Victoria’s Secret

Zaful

Zara

In its study, Profeco pointed out that this type of clothing brands are within the “fast fashion” category, so consumers repurchase clothing every time a new collection is released, not exceeding the duration of 6 months. of each one.

Profeco issued a series of recommendations to avoid disappointment when buying and using clothing, especially when it comes to disposable clothing.

Comprar garments made from recycled fiberssuch information can be read on the labels.

Give clothes a second chance and buy second-hand clothes. Look for clothes that are of good quality and that you can use at any time.

So now that you know the worst brands, consider whether you want to give clothes as gifts for Christmas.

