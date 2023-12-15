The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted to great success around it. It quickly made the list of the best games of 2023 and became a commercial success with more than 19.5 million copies sold. If Nintendo could create a masterpiece with the Nintendo SwitchWhat things will be possible on a more powerful console?

For many months, rumors and reports that talk about the hypothetical sequel to the Nintendo Switch have excited the community. Although Nintendo is silent and the official details of its next hardware are unknown, it is expected to be more powerful than the current platform.

Everything indicates that the hybrid console cycle will come to an end sooner or later. The producer of The Legend of Zelda, Eiji Aonumatalked about how they're addressing the generational shift in platforms and what it means for the future of adventures. Link and company.

Eiji Aonuma is excited about Nintendo's next console and the future of The Legend of Zelda

In a talk with Polygon, the Japanese creative emphasizes that he has worked at the company for decades, which is why he has already witnessed generational changes on several occasions. He says that when a new platform is introduced, the team asks themselves what they will be able to do and what they will be able to create that is new.

Thus, Eiji Aonuma stated that he is very excited about the new nintendo console and the possibilities it will offer. Unfortunately, he refrained from revealing details about the hardware.

“I think rather than focusing on the past, when we switch from one console to another, it's more of a feeling of saying goodbye; It is a feeling of excitement. It's about what are the new things we can do,” commented the producer of The Legend of Zelda franchise.

In the interview, the Japanese creative confessed that it seems like a miracle that the series is popular and successful today. In this regard, he believes that intellectual property remains valid thanks to the work of talented people who discuss new ideas. And yes, he is very excited for the next step.

“I don't know exactly what the future holds, but I'm excited about the changes we can make together. That is why I hope to continue this work process with the team and I am sure that it will continue,” said Eiji Aonuma.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was a great success, will it have a sequel?

But tell us, what do you think will be the next chapter of the franchise? Let us read you in the comments.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Click here to read more news related to him.

