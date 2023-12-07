loading…

British Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockaded a spare parts factory for the F-35 stealth fighters used by Israel to bomb the Gaza Strip. Photo/Tribune

LONDON – Hundreds of workers and protesters have closed four weapons factories in English which supplies components for stealth fighter jet F-35 used Israel to bomb Gaza Strip .

The four weapons factories include Eaton Mission Systems in Bournemouth, BAE Systems at Samlesbury Aerodrome in Lancashire, the L3Harris factory in Brighton, and the BAE Systems Govan site in Glasgow.

Each of the four weapons factories supplies the components needed to build the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

According to the company’s website, the L3-Harris system is an integral part of several United States (US) fighter aircraft including the F-22, F/A-18 and F-35. It also produces bomb release mechanisms for F-35 fighters and Reaper drones, both of which are deployed by Israel in Gaza.

Footage posted online showed activists blocking the entrances to the four factories from early morning and preventing workers from the weapons factories from entering the premises.

Jenny, a trade unionist from the Workers for a Free Palestine group, which helped organize today’s action, Thursday (7/12/2023), said the blockade was an important step to support Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

“The fighter jets produced by these factories are used to imprison the people of Gaza in death traps. “They were ordered to flee when there was no safe place to go, while our government still refuses to support a ceasefire,” said Jenny.

“Workers across the UK are standing up for Palestine, saying that we will not allow weapons used in genocide to be supplied in our name and funded by our tax dollars,” he added.

“Our movement is growing rapidly and gaining more momentum every day. “We are stepping up our tactics and the current blockade has resulted in many people taking part in disrupting Israeli arms production in the UK, along with workers targeting Israeli arms suppliers across Europe,” he said as quoted by Middle East Eye (MEE) .