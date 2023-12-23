Suara.com – It is estimated that the Christmas and New Year holidays will take place from 22-23 December 2023. Private car users who will travel are expected to choose timings so as not to be stuck in traffic jams. One way to anticipate this is to choose an alternative route or route.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk through its subsidiary PT Jasamarga Japek Selatan (JJS) operates the functional route of the Jakarta-Cikampek II Selatan Toll Road (Japek II Selatan) segment from Sadang to Kutanegara towards Jakarta which started on Saturday (23 /12/2023) starting at 16.15 WIB.

“The functional route of the Japek II South Toll Road was opened at the discretion of the Police. “Not only that, we and the police also monitor that there is no traffic congestion on the Provincial Road (Industrial Road) after the access exits the functional route,” explained Charles Lendra, Main Director of PT JJS.

Jakarta-Cikampek II South Toll Road. (Between)

He stated that the diversion of traffic flow to the functional route of the Japek II Selatan Toll Road is currently being carried out because of the traffic volume of the Dawuan Km 66 Susun (SS) Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road towards Jakarta which is the meeting point for traffic from the direction of Bandung that passes through the Toll Road Cipularang, as well as traffic flows from the Trans Java direction passing through the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road, were observed to be high.

The functional lane of the South Japek II Toll Road is open only to small vehicles or class I (non-bus), with a maximum vehicle speed of 60 km per hour. Its function is to be an alternative for road users from Bandung to Jakarta which helps distribute traffic.

Charles Lendra stated that road users from the direction of Bandung can enter the functional route of the Japek II South Toll Road, Sadang-Kutanegara segment via Km 77+100 of the Cipularang Toll Road.

After passing the 8.5 km functional route, road users will pass a 15-20 km non-toll road to re-enter the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road towards Jakarta via the East Karawang Toll Gate (GT) at km 54 or the West Karawang Toll Gate at km 47.

The functional route of the Jakarta-Cikampek II South Toll Road from SS Sadang to GT Kutanegara is not subject to tariffs, but road users still have to tap at GT Kutanegara.

At this toll gate, road users will pay toll rates for the Cipularang Toll Road and the Padalarang-Cileunyi (Padaleunyi) Toll Road if traveling from the toll gate on the Padaleunyi Toll Road, with the same rate if road users exit via the Sadang GT on the Cipularang Toll Road.

Don't forget to advise road users who will enter this functional toll road to ensure sufficient vehicle fuel and electronic money balances.

“Apart from that, please comply with the signs and directions of officers in the field. The location of the nearest gas station is 1 kilometer from the exit access of this functional toll road (turn left),” concluded Charles Lendra.