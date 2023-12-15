Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it is one of the most anticipated titles of January 2024, and it has good reasons to be, as demonstrated by what we have been able to see in the new trailer that we leave you at the top of the article.

First of all, we got to know our protagonist more closely, Sargona member of the immortal lineage commissioned by the queen herself to save her son, the prince of Persia, held prisoner in a dark land full of secrets.

Sargon will be equipped with a series of powers that will make our movements around the intricate game map decidedly fun: the Powers of Timewhich we will unlock gradually in our adventure, will allow us to teleport ourselves and the objects around us, solving environmental puzzles and progressing in our adventure.

The map, which recalls that of Hollow Knight, will be full of corridors, shortcuts and points to which we will have to return several times: in this regard, the Quick Travel It will make our work a lot easier.

Sargon will be able to take up weapons of various kinds: In the trailer he is seen fighting with both a pair of long swords, unleashing a series of hypnotic double-bladed combos, and a bow, for ranged attacks.

Special trees, the “Wak-Wak”, will be available around the game map, which will allow our hero to save his progress, select the skills available in the rich skill tree and equip amuletstools that will give us incredible abilities.

We at GameLegends we had the opportunity to try this title from the imminent release on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games 2023: we'll talk about it in detail in our dedicated article.