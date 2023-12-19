After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus In its development.

Remember that a demo has already been officially announced for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we receive statements about its development and inspirations. Joseph-Antoine Clavetthe cinematics director of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, has confirmed in an interview with Nintendo Life how various anime inspired the direction of the game.

has cited Dragon Ball, Sword of the Stranger, Ninja Scroll y Berserk as influences, each one contributing specific elements to different aspects of the project. He highlighted the grandeur and expressiveness of the anime, comparing it to the musicality and sense of power they wanted to achieve in the game, even describing how the game's director, Mounir Radisometimes used sounds to convey visual ideas.

These were his words:

(There were) many different types of references because depending on what you're doing, you want to find the right references. I grew up watching Dragon Ball every six o'clock, every morning there was Dragon Ball. I was also a big fan of Sword of the Stranger, which was an influence we put in different places and in some of the cutscenes. Ninja Scroll was also important to me, not in tone because this is a bit of a heavier tone. Berserk, for me, is a masterpiece in terms of manga. I love having the complete series; It is not the tone we are looking for, but (a) certain message that there is in this story. There were so many animes. Some team members were more Naruto, some team members were more Demon Slayer. It was more the sense of style, how everything is impressive in anime, how you feel dominated and that elasticity in the animation, the musicality of the animation. When I say “musicality,” it was always something that Mounir (Radi), the game director, always turned to. He could sometimes explain something he wanted with sounds, and it worked! He immediately clicks: BA DA BA DUM BOOOO BAM! And suddenly you say, “Yes, I know exactly what you mean. “We are going to go in that direction.”

The influence of anime on different forms of entertainment, such as video games, demonstrates its reach and its ability to inspire different creations, without a doubt!

You already know that the price of the game will be 49,99€ and numerous stores now allow you to reserve it. What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

Via.