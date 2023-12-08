Durante i Game Awards, Ubisoft has announced a free demo of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, will be available starting January 11th. Along with the announcement, a story trailer was also released (a little further down), which will allow players to learn more about the work before its publication.

The free demo will allow players to experience for themselves the upcoming action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world, created by Ubisoft Montpellier. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Autumn Forestthe player will discover a variety of environments to delve into.

