Lacks a month until the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Ubisoft just has announced That the game has entered the gold phase.

Entering the gold phase means that development has been completedtherefore the game is ready to be placed on the market after the creation of physical copies and distribution on digital stores.

Barring last minute unforeseen circumstances, therefore, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. We had the opportunity to preview the first few hours of the game: here you will find our impressions.

