Prince of Persia The Lost Crown arrives next month on consoles and PC ready to win over all metroidvania fans. Ubisoft has released a small gameplay that makes clear its high level of demand in its platform sections.

Metroidvania games can be really challenging games, especially if they rely heavily on platforming sections. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is going to offer some challenges of this kind and this has sparked the interest of many players.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown arrives on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 18. The return of the mythical saga of Ubisoft The 2D with which it started looks very good, especially for players more committed to the game. metroidvania.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown wants to conquer players

And Ubisoft has offered a new look at the gamespecifically to one of its platform sections. Using moorings and dashes we will have to successfully escape routes full of spikes and deadly traps based on pure skill.

Immediately, this gameplay has caught the attention of those who have been waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong for years. And this type of platform routes are very reminiscent of several sections of Team Cherry's masterpiece.

Those who have played Hollow Knight will remember the game's greatest challenge: the Path of Pain. That test was a constant headache only for the best and most skilled players.

We don't know if Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will have its own almost impossible test, but This clip makes it clear that the level of challenges is going to be importantwhich is sure to leave a few with a good taste in their mouths.

And be careful, because this publication makes it clear that the game will be accessible. Nothing like a perfect platform section to start the week. And don't worry, we've also thought about those with less skills… but you'll find out how in due course!!

After Blasphemous 2 comes another great metroidvania that is sure to leave good feelings (just as it left us when we played it) while you wait for Hollow Knight Silksong keep going. What do you think of the prince's return? In this game we play Sargon to save, precisely, the prince of Persia.

If you want to warm up, here we leave you 6 little-known metroidvanias that will help you better cope with the wait for Silksong. Remember that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown premieres in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC next January 18th.