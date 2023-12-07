After confirming that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus on their demo.

As we have learned, it seems that it has been leaked su demo. This is what was shared:

PlayStation Brazil accidentally released a new trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown before The Game Awards. Although the video was removed from the channel, he revealed that there will be a demo playable on various platforms on January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch. The likely intention is to offer a taste of action-platforming gameplay for those on the fence.

Remember that its price will be 49,99€ and numerous stores now allow you to reserve it. What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don’t forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

