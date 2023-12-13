The return of Prince of Persia with The Lost Crown winks at modern metroidvanias, those that refer to Ori and Hollow Knight, but there is no shortage of references to the old chapters of the series.

Developer / Publisher: Ubisoft Montpellier Ubisoft Prezzo: € 49,99 Location: Texts Multiplayer: Absent GO: 16+ Available On: PC (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Launch date: January 18, 2024

A few days ago TGM was invited by Ubisoft to try a fair portion of the platform in progress at the Montpellier studio, known mainly for being the birthplace of the Rayman series. The French publisher has made available a version still in progress of the new Prince of Persia to be played remotely. This allowed me to experience first-hand the first three and a half hours or so of the workallowing me to complete the prologue and a good initial portion of a title which – according to the developers – should have a longevity of more than twenty hours.

Except for the problems mainly due to the way the event was held (via streaming) and some inevitable technical imperfections here and there, the first impressions were absolutely positive. I've always thought The Lost Crown was presented terribly from Ubisoft, with a terrible announcement trailer that targets “Generation Z” like Steve Bushemi targets kids in 30 Rock. Yet when they finally showed the gameplay I immediately understood the potential of this Prince of Persia.

THE POWER OF THE IMMORTALS

The spark definitely went off the exact moment I picked up the pad for the first time. When I started taking control of Sargon, the game's protagonist, I immediately felt at home. His movements are fluidhis agility allows him to climb walls and swing on poles to launch himself towards distant platforms, and with his double swords he manages to make his way through enemies with relative ease, at least during the short prologue.

The music has already changed once the first boss has been overcome, after the kidnapping of the prince which kicks off the events of this Prince of Persia by catapulting Sargon and his Immortal companions into an ancient city in which the passage of time is a relative concept. Here the protagonist must face all sorts of creatures to try to save the prince and restore order to the kingdom.

The artistic direction seemed very inspired to me from the beginning, so much so during the test I got to explore some of the various biomes that make up the cityeach of which is characterized by different settings that blend together thanks to a coherent and uniform graphic style. Here you fight a lot and well, through a combat system focused on combos that allows you to indulge in chaining attacks on the ground and in mid-air, charged shots and special abilities, perfect saves at the right time followed by deadly counterattacks, but also ranged shots with Sargon's bow. Well, in this regard I must admit that I found the automatic aiming system with the ranged weapon rather imprecise, so I hope that this problem will be resolved in the full version.

PRINCE OF PERSIA IN SALSA HOLLOW KNIGHT

There is no shortage of platforming sequences in which a certain amount of precision and coordination is required, especially during optional challenges that grant additional rewardsyou want a health boost, fragments of an ancient prophecy (it's up to you to discover what they're for), or simply some crystals to exchange with merchants to upgrade weapons and armor or buy new talismans.

The latter are very similar to Hollow Knight's amulets, in that by equipping them we will unlock new passive abilities. However slots are limited, although expandable throughout the adventure, therefore it is not possible to use them all at the same time. The references to Team Cherry's metroidvania can also be seen in the presence of a little girl willing to sell us maps of the various areas of the city, in a completely identical way to what happens in Hollow Knight with the character of the Cartographer. The suggestions, however, stop here, at least during the portion of the game tested.

Another element that positively impressed me are the boss battles. These they are challenging at the right point, and I won't deny that I had to try again more than a few times, especially the fight against a giant manticore, more or less halfway through the test, but only because I evidently did something wrong in approaching the fight. After having upgraded the weapons and modified the arrangement of the talismans, in fact, the enormous monster fell with relative ease. From what I have seen, the bosses are structured in such a way as to require a study of the attack patterns in order to act accordingly: attacking headlong by randomly pressing buttons never works.

Broadly speaking, this first taste of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown impressed me with the care with which the various game systems seem to have been created, for the attention to detail, but also for the always very fast pace despite a good dose of backtracking. It goes without saying that the wait for January 18, 2024, the release date of thelast effort by Ubisoft Montpellier, has become decidedly spasmodic.

