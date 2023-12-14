Ubisoft has packaged a new trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown which offers a broad overview of gameplay mechanics of this new metroidvania in development at the Montpellier studio.

The film focuses mainly on the mechanics relating to exploration and therefore platforming, without forgetting to mention the powers of space-time manipulation that the protagonist Sargon will acquire during the adventure. Ample space is then dedicated to combat system and character progression, while another portion of the video delves into the secondary missions and extras that will be present in the game.

We remind you that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available from January 18, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series. To find out more, please read on our preview based on the first three hours of gameplay.

