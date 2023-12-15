The High Court of Justice of the United Kingdom, the court of first instance of England and Wales, on Friday ordered several British tabloids to compensate Prince Harry of the United Kingdom for having previously written articles about him after wiretapping his phone is illegal.

Prince Harry had sued the British publishing group Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which controls several tabloids, alleging that between 1996 and 2009 journalists from some newspapers, including the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and The People, had unlawfully intercepted his telephone to obtain his voice messages and used other illicit methods to discover confidential information about him.

The prince had given evidence in the trial in early June, and was the first senior member of the British royal family to testify in court for 132 years – the last time this had happened to another prince in 1891. The High Court said ruled that 15 of the 33 contested articles had been written using illegal wiretaps, and ordered the Mirror Group Newspapers to pay the prince compensation of 140,600 pounds (about 163 thousand euros).