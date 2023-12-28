With it came scandal. The new film by Emerald Fennell (the director of the excellent 'A Promising Girl', that festive reformulation of rape and revenge films) is taking social networks and comments among moviegoers by storm due to its shocking erotic sequences and its disturbing vision of class war. Is about 'Saltburn' and just landed on Prime Video.

Adding to the recent trend of films that criticize the customs, indolence and moral misery of the wealthy classes, but without neglecting its touch of distancing sarcasm, 'Saltburn' is being highly commented on, especially for a couple of scenes of perverse eroticism. You'll have to see them without us describing them, but they contain some of the most twisted and controversial shots of the year.

The film tells the story of a student trying to make his way in the competitive world of Oxford University. There he meets the magnetic, attractive and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to spend the summer at Saltburn, the estate of his eccentric and unclassifiable family. There he will test his feelings and his limits in a few months that he will not easily forget.

Without a doubt, the great surprise of the film above the shocking scenes is the interpretation of Jacob Elordi as the spoiled child who, however, has a positive side. The cast is rounded out, within the family, with excellent Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, crowning one of those films that you have to see to be in the same conversation as everyone. Controversial, loud and provocative, perfect for adding blush to family dinners this holiday season.

