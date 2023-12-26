If you are a lover of provocative and fresh cinema, you cannot miss the latest phenomenon in Prime Video: “Saltburn”. This dark comedy film, written, directed and co-produced by the talented Emerald Fennell, has captured audiences' attention since its recent release on December 22, 2023.

Set in mid-2000s England, “Saltburn” tells the story of Oliver Quicka student at Oxford University which introduces for the first time into the aristocratic world of Felix Catton, his charming and rich classmate. Invited to spend the summer at the Catton family's luxurious estate, Oliver finds himself in a whirlwind of parties full of sex, drugs and unexpected and unknown luxury. But not everything is celebration, what begins as a seemingly unforgettable summer quickly turns into a nightmare.

“Saltburn” has received generally positive reviews, highlighting the Masterful performances from Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and the rest of the cast. In the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Keoghan y Rosamund Pike They were nominated for their performances. In networks, the charisma of Elordiwho stands out in the film for her sexy and twisted scenes.

In just three days since its launch on digital platforms, “Saltburn” has positioned itself as the most viewed film of the last moments of 2023 on Prime Videoconsolidating itself as an unmissable option for film lovers at this final stage of the year.

Film information

Direction and script: Emerald Fennell

Department: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, the Archie Madekwe

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Genders: Comedy, drama and suspense

Where to see: Amazon Prime Video Subscription

If you are looking for a movie that will take you out of your comfort zone and take you on an unexpected journey, “Saltburn” is the perfect choice. Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in this captivating world full of unexpected twists and exceptional performances. Dare to discover “Saltburn” in Prime Video before the year ends!

