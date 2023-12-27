It had already been announced previously, but we have a date for the incorporation of this measure: Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform, cwill begin showing ads starting next January 29. The integration of the announcements will be progressive: on that date it will reach the US, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. It will arrive in other countries such as Spain, France, Italy, Mexico and Australia later, during 2024.

The measure has been communicated to users in those countries by email, in a text where the platform states that “this will allow us to continue investing in attractive content and continue increasing that investment over a long period of time.” They also say that “our goal is to have many fewer ads than linear television and other streaming television providers.”

The company will give the option to remove these ads by paying a small extra. Specifically, 2.99 extra dollars per month. In the United States, the subscription costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. In Spain the subscription is much cheaper: 4.99 euros per month or 49.90 euros per year, which suggests that the monthly increase to enjoy content without ads will not be so steep.

Amazon thus joins the latest trend in the streaming industry to cushion the excess expenses that all platforms are experiencing lately. In recent months, platforms such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or the American companies Hulu and Paramount Plus have announced increases in their rates, or measures to prevent several users from paying a single rate, such as the prohibition of sharing accounts.