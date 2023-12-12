The Spanish thriller continues to add premieres this year with the new production that arrives in the Prime Video catalog.

Almost all streaming platforms have begun to fish among Spanish productions in recent years, and the thriller has been one of the favorite genres nationwide for a long time: series such as The Purple Network, Rapa or La Unidad have given fantastic results with commendable production quality.

Prime Video does not miss that party with series like The artists: First strokes, Memento Mori, Romancero or, if you are looking for something creepier, Stories to keep you from sleeping. Now, a new series joins the family: The Farads.

Mariano Barroso and Alejandro Hernández are the creators of this new Spanish Prime Video series that takes us to the eighties to immerse us in a story based on real events.

Miguel Herran (La casa de papel) leads the cast of Los Farad. They accompany him Susana Abaitua, Pedro Casablanc, Adam Jezierski, Nora Navas, Amparo Pinero, Fernando Tejero, Omar Ayuso, Igal Naor and Makram Khoury.

New Spanish crime thriller for Prime Video

The series revolves around arms trafficking along the Costa del Sol: a business that prospered like wildfire during the eighties and nineties, along with other equally illegal markets. Let’s go with the synopsis of The Farads.

“Marbella, 1980s. Oskar is a boy who dreams of setting up a gym and ends up entering the fascinating world of the Costa del Sol, with its jet set, its eccentricities and its geopolitics.

Oskar achieves all this thanks to the Farads, a family that offers him a future, with the most unexpected of trades: arms trafficking.”

If you are a thriller lover and you fancy a little trip to the sunny Marbella of the eighties, Los Farad is an attractive proposal for these holidays, with eight episodes that you already have available in the Amazon Prime Video catalogue.