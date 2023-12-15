The fans of Good Omens You already know that the series will end when what will be the third and final season is released.

Prime Video has announced that it has renewed the popular series Good Omens for a third and final season. This new installment will bring to life a chance conversation from almost 35 years ago between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, in which they planned what would happen next to the wonderful characters of his world-bestselling novel. The final season will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world as part of the Prime subscription.

“Good Omens has ticked all the boxes for a smart, witty and fun comedy, which not only became a hit on Prime Video, but also made that “goodness” watchable thanks to the immense creativity of Neil and Terry “, commented Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, “the final season will have the same dynamic energy that subscribers worldwide have enjoyed until now.”

Neil Gaiman stated, “I'm very happy to finally be able to finish the story that Terry and I hatched in 1989 and 2006. Terry was determined to see this story through to the end if we made Good Omens for television. The first season was about avoiding Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World.

The second season was sweeter and more enjoyable, although it may have ended a little less happily than certain Angels and Demons would have wanted. Now in the third season we will once again face the end of the world. The plans to cause Armageddon go wrong and only Crowley and Aziraphale can fix it by working together. And they don't speak.”

Rob Wilkins, executive producer of Good Omens, said:

“We are delighted that Crowley and Aziraphale are returning after breaking our hearts in season two. Seeing the award-winning David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunited is going to be a joy. “We would have loved for Terry to be here to enjoy this journey with us.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, said: “It is an exceptional joy to return to this wonderful and unique series. The world that Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions of fans around the world and we are delighted to bring them to that exciting conclusion to the story that began 35 years (and several millennia) ago.”

About Good Omens

The first season of Good Omens premiered worldwide as a miniseries on Prime Video in May 2019 and became a global hit. This led to the series being renewed for a second season, which premiered in July 2023 and explored plots that went beyond the source material to shed light on the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a meticulous angel and bookseller. weirdos, and the fast-paced demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Neil Gaiman returns as executive producer, screenwriter and showrunner. Rob Wilkins of Narrativa representing the estate of Terry Pratchett, as well as Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Productions, will also executive produce. Good Omens is based on the beloved novel Good Omens by Sir Terry Pratchett and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

With this announcement, Amazon MGM Studios continues its agreement with Gaiman, which also includes the upcoming Anansi Boys series.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

