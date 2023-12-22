The Biancocelesti overtake the Giallorossi: they are now second in the standings with 29 points. The Paraguayan was decisive with his fifth goal of the season

Tensions, emotions and qualities. The Primavera derby between Lazio and Roma offers everything. On the other hand, there were the third and fourth teams in the championship facing each other, separated by just one point. Diego Gonzalez's penalty goal decided the match, allowing Lazio to return to winning the category derby for the first time since 2019 and his team to overtake their cousins ​​in the standings.

the race

Right from the start the pace was high: in the 5th minute Sanà Fernandes asked for a penalty after a (venial) contact with Mlakar. The Biancoceleste born in 2006 puts the Giallorossi defense in difficulty by moving both left and right, but the first shot on goal is Roma's: Pisilli's conclusion, however, is weak and Magro controls easily. Lazio instead came close to taking the lead in the 22nd minute, with Sardo who, from a corner, forced Marin into a miracle. Roma responded by raising their center of gravity and crushing the Biancocelesti in their own three-quarters of the pitch: in the 27th minute Mannini's shot was blocked by the Lazio defence. In the 32nd minute Joao Costa tries (shot outside), in the 41st minute Mannini hits the post. In the second half the pace remained high: in the 50th minute Marin exalted himself by blocking Sanà Fernandes' shot with his foot, in the 54th minute Magro did well on Cherubini's shot from outside. Lazio took the lead: Fernandes broke through on the right, put the ball in the center where Gonzalez was knocked down by Marin: a penalty that the Biancoceleste attacker himself converted. The match becomes nervous and Roma struggles to respond. The only real danger comes only in the 92nd minute, when, after an error by the Lazio defence, Mannini shoots from an interesting position, but misses the target. It ends like this, with Lazio prevailing and overtaking Roma.