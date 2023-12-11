The new 390 Duke is equipped with a new engine LC4c (Euro 5+ approved), which remains a liquid-cooled single-cylinder but has increased displacement, now 399 cc. It offers superior performance compared to the old 373cc unit: 44 HP of maximum power and 39 Nm of torque (compared to 42.9 HP and 37 Nm of the old engine). At the electronics level there are also two driving mode (Rain e Street), il launch control, l’ABS cornering e l’ABS Supermoto (il quickshifter up&down è optional).

Updates include a new steel trellis frame (in two parts), new curved aluminum swingarm, monoshock now placed in a lateral position and new 43 mm upside-down telescopic front fork. For all the features we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price:

The 390 Duke 2024 is on sale at a price of 7.030 euro cim*, 230 euros more than the previous version.

*The price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road” which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.