Anticipating the numerous innovations brought to Eicma, Honda announced last October that it had put its hands on the CRF1100L Africa Twin, renewing it and doubling the offer with the ES version, equipped with electronic suspension. For 2024, the 1,084 cc parallel twin engine, with Unicam cylinder head, thanks to interventions on the intake, distribution, compression ratio and exhaust system, keeps the peak power of 102 HP unchanged, but offers a increase in torque from 105 to 112 Nmat a lower speed (-750 rpm).

The two versions, standard ed ES, they differ mainly in the type of suspension. The standard is equipped with multi-adjustable mechanical Showa, while the ES offers the Showa EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) with electronic calibration control, with the possibility of adjusting the preload of the monoshock even while moving. Furthermore, on the ES, the heated grips and the 12V socket on the front fairing are standard. However, you can find all the features in our presentation article, but now let's move on to the price, which you can find on the following page.