The Flemish EV premium has not yet started, but it is already doing its job. Since it became known that only electric cars with a purchase price of up to 40,000 euros are eligible for the 5,000 euro refund, many importers are doing their best to get the prices of their EVs below that magical limit. For example, we were able to supplement our list of eligible EVs with, for example, a cheaper version of the Smart #1, while the new Renault Scénic E-Tech surprised us with its base price of 39,990 euros… And now it is Volkswagen's turn to respond.

ID.3 for 34,990 euros after premium

It does, because Volkswagen simply shaves 5,500 euros off the base price of its ID.3. As a result, the electric hatchback now costs 39,990 euros, making it just affordable enough to qualify for the EV premium. So if you subtract 5,000 euros from that, you will get an ID.3 in 2024 for 34,990 euros. However, since the premium is based on the purchase price, you are forced to rely on the absolute basic version without the option to add any options… But that does not actually have to be a major punishment.

Such a 'Pro Performance' immediately has an electric motor with 204 hp and a 58 kWh battery, which should take you about 434 kilometers. You also get a lot of equipment including adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and an infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity. Only from the outside you have to settle for a gray uni paint and plastic wheel covers, but nothing that a set of second-hand rims can't fix.

Cheap ID.4 for quick decision makers

Big brother ID.4 also drops significantly in price, but at first glance it does not do enough to qualify for the EV premium. For example, the basic version, the 'Pure', is now in the configurator from 44,990 euros and for that money it is equipped with an electric motor with 170 hp and a 52 kWh battery, good for a theoretical driving range of 363 kilometers. The standard equipment is also slightly more limited than that of the cheapest ID.3, but you may be willing to pay for that. Volkswagen promises that it will lower the price of the ID.4 a little further in early 2024, so that you can buy one for 39,649 euros — less than the ID.3!

However, there is a but, because this offer will only be valid for a limited time. This concerns an 'ID.4 Pure Limited Edition' of which Volkswagen will only offer 200 units, and afterwards the base price of the ID.4 will return to the usual 44,990 euros, which therefore falls outside the EV premium. In other words, if you want to get that premium of 5,000 euros on an ID.4 and therefore only pay 34,649 euros for it, you will have to act quickly.