Electric cars have a new purpose in mind, at least in Flanders. There, the government is introducing a new premium from 2024, which offers support of up to 5,000 euros when purchasing an electric car. However, one of the conditions is that the electric car must have a purchase price of no more than 40,000 euros, which meant that many models were not taken into account… Or at least initially, because in the meantime one manufacturer after another has lowered the prices of its EVs to less than 40,000 euros.

Electric Skoda for 34,990 euros

Skoda is also now following this trend, with its Enyaq iV. This electric SUV will have a new basic version called 'Enyaq iV 60 Go'. It has a single electric motor with 180 hp and 310 Nm of torque, which draws its power from a 58 kWh battery. You should get about 380 kilometers of driving range from that and if you think that is reasonable, then just wait until you see its equipment. For example, the Enyaq Go immediately comes with 19-inch rims, a 13-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control and parking sensors at the front and rear, while there is preparation for adaptive cruise control that you can subsequently activate via a software update – for a fee, yes. to understand.

The most important thing is that payment is made afterwards because without the adaptive cruise control your Enyaq iV will cost 39,990 euros. That is, for the sake of completeness, 6,400 euros less than the basic version previously cost. After deduction of the Flemish EV premium, you will pay 34,990 euros for it in 2024, although you are not allowed to add any equipment or, say, a nice color to your configuration. In any case, that's quite cheap for such a competent, electric Skoda and unlike platform mate Volkswagen ID.4, it looks like the price will remain that low. The Volkswagen will only be available in limited editions for less than 40,000 euros, but at Skoda it appears to be a new, permanent equipment level.