Denpasar Voice – The arrival of Siti Atikoh Supriyanti, wife of 2024 Indonesian Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, was warmly welcomed by the residents of Ponorogo Regency on Monday (18/12/2023). Hundreds of residents seemed enthusiastic about welcoming Atikoh's presence below.

Atikoh arrived at the location at 14.15 WIB accompanied by the Regent of Ponorogo Sugiri Sancoko, Chairman of the DPC PDI Perjuangan Ponorogo Bambang Yuwono, Secretary of the DPD PDI Perjuangan East Java Sri Untari, DPP PDI Perjuangan Sri Rahayu and Sadarestuwati, and Deputy Mayor of Madiun Inda Raya. Representatives from coalition parties were also seen.

Atikoh was paraded to Arjowilangun Square with elephants from the elephant-gajahan art community group. Atikoh was seen dancing to the song coming from the loudspeaker.

About 150 meters away, Atikoh got off the elephants and walked back to Arjowilangun Field. Before entering the field, he was greeted by bulls. Atikoh seemed to never stop being amazed.

While walking, Atikoh also greeted residents. Not a few of them ran just to get to Atikoh.

“Mrs. Ganjar, thanks for the karawuhane teng Bumi Reog ma'am, God willing, you win one round. Ganjar Mahfud yes-yes-yes,” shouted a resident who identified himself as Sodiq.

Arriving at the main stage, Atikoh was immediately presented with a performance of the traditional Reog dance. This folk entertainment which is full of magical elements is special because it is performed by dozens of Reog artists. It was even more special when one of the Reog dancers showed off the back of his Reog head which read “Ganjar Mahfud President 2024”.

“Thank you very much. This is an extraordinary experience for me,” said Atikoh after watching the Reog dance performance.

On that occasion, Atikoh appreciated the Regent of Giri who had tried to ensure that Reog was not claimed by other nations. As a result, Reog Ponorogo was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (WBTB) from Indonesia by Unesco.

“This is truly the pride of the Indonesian nation,” he stressed, greeted enthusiastically by the people of Ponorogo.

The moment became even more lively when Atikoh conveyed greetings from her husband, Ganjar Pranowo. Atikoh said, Ganjar loves the people of Ponorogo.

“Earlier I told Mas Ganjar because I was in Wonosobo, he said hello to the people of Ponorogo. Mas Ganjar really loves the people of Ponorogo,” he said.