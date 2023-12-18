Suara.com – Deputy Commander of the Fanta TKN Prabowo-Gibran Team, Anggawira, believes that the yellow tie worn by President Joko Widodo when he was about to leave for Japan had nothing to do with political parties. As head of state, according to him, it is natural to wear any colored tie because Jokowi belongs to all of society, not one political party.

“It has nothing to do with any party. I think it's normal for Pak Jokowi to wear any color tie because Pak Jokowi belongs to all Indonesian people and all political parties in Indonesia,” Anggawira told reporters, Monday (18/12/2023).

However, Anggawira understands that currently there are many opinions that say the yellow tie is a signal that Jokowi will join the Golkar Party.

Moreover, this unusual use of a yellow tie occurred amidst Jokowi's reportedly strained relationship with the PDIP because he was called a party official.

“Indirectly, PDIP's statement calling Pak Jokowi a party official downgrades Pak Jokowi. As head of state, it is natural for Pak Jokowi to protect all of society, including political parties and not just one party,” he said.

Jokowi's answer

Jokowi wore a yellow tie when he was about to leave for Japan from Halim Perdanakusuma Indonesian Air Force Base, Jakarta, on Saturday (16/12) morning.

The use of a yellow tie is outside of Jokowi's habit of often wearing a red tie or a dark color such as blue.

The media crew covering the moments before Jokowi left for Japan for a working visit also asked questions.

“Sir, does the yellow tie mean anything,” asked the reporter.

Jokowi then held the yellow tie he was wearing with the black suit.

“I don't know,” he replied, smiling.