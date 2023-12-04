loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin simulates a nuclear button. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin was shown a simulated “nuclear button” but refused to press it on Monday (4/12/2023). Putin did so as he visited a major showcase of Russia’s achievements in what looks like a warm-up to an imminent election campaign.

Putin was briefed on the design of the Soviet nuclear bomb and shown a mock control panel for launching a nuclear test, before observing images of the explosion and mushroom cloud through a viewing window.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Putin has frequently warned Western countries about the size and capabilities of Russia’s nuclear arsenal, saying anyone who tries to launch a nuclear attack against the country will be wiped off the face of the earth.

He has deployed tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus and changed Russia’s stance on two major arms treaties, while insisting that Moscow is not recklessly “brandishing” atomic weapons or changing its doctrine of use.

Putin is expected to confirm this month that he will seek re-election for a six-year term in March, and his appearance on Monday had a distinct pre-election feel.

He is shown with a group of school children who write messages on a giant blackboard about his hopes for their future, and chooses from among the wishes that the children stick on the Christmas tree in the hope that he can make them come true.

Adding to the flattering tone of the reporting, state news agency TASS quoted an Olympic boxing champion, Oleg Saitov, commenting on the strength of Putin’s handshake.

Putin, 71, has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, when Boris Yeltsin stepped down and made him acting president on the final days of the last millennium.

With six more years in the Kremlin, he will overtake Josef Stalin, who led the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953, and become Russia’s longest-serving ruler since Catherine the Great in the 18th century. Putin was shown a replica of Stalin’s office during his tour of the exhibition.