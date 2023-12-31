loading…

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called on his citizens to throw stones or stone gays and LGBT people. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called on his citizens to throw stones or stone gays and LGBT people. It escalates a crackdown on sexual minorities in a country where LGBT people already face social ostracism and prison sentences of up to two years if found guilty of the same. sex offences.

“If you want to bring a curse to this country, accept homosexuality,” Ndayishimiye said in a question and answer session with journalists and the public held in eastern Burundi, reported by Reuters.

“I even think that these people, if we find them in Burundi, we better take them to the stadium and throw stones at them. And it's not a sin,” he said, describing homosexuality as something imported from the West.

His comments are the latest evidence of growing intolerance towards LGBT people in the region.

Uganda passed a law in May that imposes the death penalty for certain categories of same-sex offenses and long prison terms for others – a move widely condemned by Western governments and human rights activists.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions including travel restrictions and removing Uganda from a tariff-free trade agreement. The World Bank also suspended all future loans to the east African country in protest.

Some lawmakers in Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania are also pushing for equally harsh anti-gay laws in their countries.

Politicians in these countries see their efforts as bolstering African values ​​and sovereignty against what they see as Western pressure on the issue.

