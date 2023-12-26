loading…

The US launches attacks on Iraqi military bases. Photo/Reuters

BAGHDAD – The Iraqi government condemned the United States (US) military attack on military bases. This was because the US launched the attack wrongly.

The US claimed attacks on targets in Iraq linked to Kataib Hezbollah following a drone attack on US troops in Erbil. But Baghdad condemned the attack on Iraqi military positions which reportedly killed an Iraqi soldier and wounded 18 others.

“This is an unacceptable attack on Iraqi sovereignty and has damaged relations between the two countries,” said the Iraqi government, reported by Al Jazeera.

The US military said it launched retaliatory air strikes on Monday (25/12/2023) in Iraq after a one-way drone attack the previous day by Iran-aligned fighters that left one US military member in critical condition and injured two other US personnel. officials said.

The back-and-forth clashes are the latest demonstration of how the Israel-Hamas war is sweeping the Middle East, creating chaos that has targeted US troops at bases in Iraq and Syria.

Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the United States partly responsible.

“At the direction of President Joe Biden, the US military launched strikes in Iraq at 1:45 GMT, likely killing a number of Kataib Hezbollah fighters and destroying several facilities used by the group,” the US military said.

“This strike is intended to hold accountable elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and reduce their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our troops,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, in a statement.

A US base in Erbil, Iraq, housing US troops was attacked by a one-way drone on Monday morning, causing the latest US fatalities.