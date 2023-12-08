loading…

US President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to decline. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden’s support rating has reached its lowest point. That was revealed in a CNN poll.

Only 37% of Americans surveyed over the past month had a positive view of the performance of the Democratic Party administration.

While the president’s approval ratings have never been much above half the population according to CNN’s calculations, reaching 53% in April 2021, they have steadily declined since last December, driven by gloomy perceptions of his handling of the expanding economy.

Moreover, the poll revealed that 36% of Democratic Party members do not really care about economic policies.

These results reflect respondents’ pessimism about the country’s financial fate – only 29% of those surveyed described the economy as “good” or “very good.” Even Democrats seem to be having trouble finding the silver lining in Bidenomics, with only 52% giving a positive assessment of the economy.

Indeed, Americans’ sense of fiscal doom appeared to reach an all-time high last month, with 61% of those surveyed expecting economic conditions to be fair or worse next year – the most pessimistic response since CNN polls began asking the question in in 1997.

The economy remains the top issue on voters’ minds as it has throughout Biden’s presidency, with 42% of respondents ranking financial issues as their top concern.

Despite Biden’s plummeting approval ratings, the Democratic candidate has shown no signs of willingness to step down from office, and appears confident that he is the only one capable of defeating Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

“If Trump hadn’t run, I’m not sure I would have run,” Biden told donors at a campaign event. He also believes that the Democratic Party “cannot let Trump win.”