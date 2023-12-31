loading…

If the Ukrainian army loses the war against Russia, the US military will go to war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden American military forces may come into direct conflict with Russia if Ukraine loses the war.

Biden claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to eliminate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He has to be stopped.”

Biden's warning came after Russia launched new airstrikes against Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian military facilities in the south, west and east of the country, with heavy damage reported in several locations.

Russia's massive attack last night comes as the US Congress remains deadlocked over whether to provide further military support to Kiev in the US-led Western proxy war against Russian forces in Donbas that will enter its third year at the end of February 2024. .

Biden said Russia's latest airstrike against Ukraine shows Russia's leadership maintains unwavering resolve to achieve its stated goals in Ukraine.

“This is a reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin's goals remain unchanged,” Biden said, as reported by Press TV.

President Biden said Russia had used drones and missiles, including those with hypersonic capabilities, for the latest attacks.

He called on Congress to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine, and stressed that Kiev is using air defense systems from the Americans and their allies to try to defend itself against massive Russian air strikes.

“Unless Congress takes immediate action in the new year, we will not be able to continue delivering the critical weapons and air defense systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must take action and act without further delay,” Biden stressed.