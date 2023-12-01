loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (right) meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) in Ramallah, West Bank, on November 30, 2023. Photo/Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency

RAMALLAH – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Gaza Strip is an “integral” part of the State of Palestine during a meeting with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah.

Anadolu Agency reported that Abbas rejected any acceptance or collaboration with Israel’s scheme to separate” the coastal region.

“Abbas underlined the importance of maintaining the current ceasefire in Gaza and achieving a comprehensive end to Israeli aggression to protect civilians from airstrikes and violence carried out by the Israeli military,” said the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Abbas stressed the importance of rapidly increasing humanitarian, medical and food assistance, as well as providing water, electricity and fuel.

He handed Blinken a document that comprehensively outlined the various crimes of the Israeli Occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, including acts of murder, destruction, ethnic cleansing and other serious violations.

The Palestinian president urged Blinken to “force the Israeli government to immediately stop its actions and abuses against Palestinian prisoners and the wider community.”

He reiterated his steadfast rejection and prevention of the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

“Abbas stressed the need for US intervention to thwart what he called the Israeli government’s efforts to forcibly evict the Palestinian population in the West Bank, especially in the Jordan Valley, where there are secret annexation plans carried out by settlers and Israeli Occupation troops,” said the WAFA report.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken arrived in Ramallah in the West Bank from Israel, where he held meetings with Israeli officials to discuss extending the humanitarian pause between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the Security Cabinet in West Jerusalem, Blinken urged Israel to take necessary actions to prevent harm to civilians in the war against Gaza.

