Suara.com – At the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Summit or Conference of the Parties 28 (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Friday (1/12/2023) the Indonesian Pavilion held a discussion with the theme E-Mobility: Balancing Sustainability and Growth in Critical Supply Chains.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, Dannif Danusaputro, President Director of Pertamina New Renewable Energy or Pertamina NRE stated that he would develop the electric vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream.

“We will be the main player in infrastructure, charging and the entire electric vehicle supply chain process,” he explained in an official release.

Daniff Danusaputro said that Pertamina NRE would develop two-wheeled electric vehicles. It has also collaborated with a number of ride-hailing companies in Indonesia.

This collaboration includes development of fleet operators, drivers and charging. Then Pertamina NRE will also develop a battery pack for two-wheeled vehicles.

Meanwhile, for sustainable mobility solutions, in November 2023, Pertamina NRE has collaborated with PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas Tbk.

The two companies introduced the Electric Mobility as a Service (e-MaaS) model innovation in order to help efforts to adopt electric vehicles for city public transportation services.

The e-MaaS model offers flexible financing for the operation and maintenance of electric vehicle buses.

Viar New Q1 electric motorbike assembled from Semarang, Central Java (Instagram/@viar_motor_indonesia)

In this way, the e-Maas model will reduce dependence on funding from the government thereby saving costs on providing environmentally friendly vehicles in big cities.

The President Director of Pertamina New Renewable Energy or Pertamina NRE also explained that the e-MaaS model is not limited to vehicles only.

“This also includes important infrastructure such as charging stations and renewable energy sources,” said Dannif Danusaputro.

In his presentation he also emphasized the importance of funding.

“Funding is needed for the adoption of electric vehicles in order to develop technology from upstream to downstream,” stressed Dannif Danusaputro.

“This is very important in developing the electric vehicle ecosystem so that a capable and independent electric vehicle supply chain will be realized more quickly,” he said.

Dannif Danusaputro emphasized another important aspect, namely natural resources (SDA) which are spread across various regions.

This makes connectivity very vital in efforts to provide clean energy. Then, infrastructure and connectivity will facilitate supply chain distribution so as to accelerate the realization of an electric vehicle ecosystem.

Pertamina NRE’s support for the electric vehicle ecosystem is in line with President Joko Widodo’s direction to accelerate the electrification of public transportation, as regulated in Presidential Regulation Number 55 of 2019 and Presidential Instruction Number 7 of 2022.

All of Pertamina NRE’s efforts are carried out to accelerate the formation of an environmentally friendly transportation supply chain ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Coordinator for Maritime, Investment and Foreign Affairs at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Shinta Kamdani said that Indonesia has great potential in developing electric vehicles.

“Even though it is still in its infancy, Indonesia has a lot of potential from the use of raw materials to battery recycling. The private sector can also be involved and take advantage of opportunities from developing the electric vehicle supply chain ecosystem,” he said.

To stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles, the government has taken a number of steps. To attract consumers, the government provides an incentive of IDR 7 million for new or converted motorbikes.

From the manufacturing side, there is a value added tax (VAT) discount of 10 percent for the domestic component level (TKDN) which reaches 40 percent.

Meanwhile, Deputy for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) Rachmat Kaimuddin said Indonesia must be active as a main actor in selling electric vehicles, not only at the national level but also regionally.

“Indonesia is capable of becoming a major player in supplying electric vehicles at the international level. This effort can start by exporting to the Southeast Asia region,” he said.