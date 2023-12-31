loading…

Egypt will certainly reject Israel's proposal to control the Rafah border. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Egypt is certain to put up resistance when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that the Philadelphi Corridor border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt should be under Israeli control.

“But Egypt will not accept giving the territory to Israel,” Rami Khouri, director of global engagement at the American University of Beirut told Al Jazeera.

“Egypt is responsible for patrolling the corridor, which was created under the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace agreement,” Khouri said.

Khouri said the tunnels under the corridor make it “the only way out to the world for Palestinians.

The plan is one of many proposed by Netanyahu, who Khouri said is “constantly negotiating” and “attracting different audiences.”

However, said Khouri, speaking to Al Jazeera from Boston, “I don't think the public wants to give Israel more territorial control over Arab lands.”

“We want them to get out of Arab lands and move to political negotiations, which will give full rights to Israel and Palestine, just as Egypt got full rights when they made peace with Israel.”

Previously, Israel had to take full control of the Gaza Strip's border corridor with Egypt to ensure the “demilitarization” of the region. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. That could trigger a war with Egypt, which controls the Rafah border crossing.

“The Philadelphi corridor – or more precisely, the southern (Gaza) closure point – must be in our hands. Must be closed. It was clear that any other arrangement would not be possible. ensure the demilitarization we seek,” Netanyahu said, as reported by Reuters.