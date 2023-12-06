Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) has prepared a number of names to moderate the debate between presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari explained that there would be two moderators, male and female, for the five debates.

According to him, the moderators who will guide the presidential and vice presidential debates will be people who often appear on television.

“The essence is friends who are used to appearing in public and are used to facing the camera,” said Hasyim at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

For this reason, Hasyim does not rule out the possibility that the moderator of the presidential-vice presidential debate who will guide the 120 minute event will be a content creator or YouTuber.

“I think he’s friendly and familiar with television cameras,” said Hasyim.

Even so, he emphasized that the two moderators would definitely master the issues that would be discussed in the presidential-vice presidential debate.

“Of course (mastering the issue), that is a consideration,” said Hasyim.

As previously reported, Hasyim explained that the first debate would be a portion for the presidential candidates by discussing government, law, human rights, eradicating corruption, strengthening democracy, improving public services and citizen harmony.

The debate, which will be attended by Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo, is planned to be held at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Then, the second debate will be a portion for each vice presidential candidate, namely Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Mahfud MD.

“The second debate in which the vice presidential candidate is to debate, the theme is economics, be it people’s economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, management of the APBN and APBD, infrastructure and urban areas,” said Hasyim.

The debate will be held on December 22 2023. However, the KPU has not confirmed the location where the debate between the vice presidential candidates will be held.

For the third debate, the presidential candidates will debate each other again on January 7 2024 by discussing defense, security, international relations and geopolitics.

Furthermore, Hasyim explained, the fourth debate would again be a portion for the vice presidential candidates by discussing sustainable development, natural resources, the environment, energy, food, agrarian affairs, as well as indigenous and village communities. The time for the second vice presidential debate is January 21 2024.

“Then, the final topic, the theme of the final debate, is part of the presidential candidate debate, covering social welfare, education culture, information technology, health, employment, human resources and also inclusion,” said Hasyim.

It is known that this final debate will be held on February 4 2024 at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta.

Hasyim explained that the presidential and vice presidential candidates would accompany each other on the debate stage. However, during the presidential debate, the speaking portion will only be given to the presidential candidate, and vice versa during the vice presidential debate.

“Essentially, those who are speaking, it can be said that if the presidential debate is fully presidential candidate. If it is cawapres, it is fully cawapres,” he said.