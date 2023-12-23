If you still don't know what you are going to wear for these Christmas parties that are about to begin, Juan Avellaneda has shown us some looks from our favorite celebrities that can help you prepare the perfect outfit to feel like you're on the red carpet.

An analysis that comes after the designer chose some looks from national and international stars on different carpets and told us which ones had been successful and which had not been so successful.

The first thing, and fundamental on these dates, have been the sequins like the ones worn by the singer Ana Guerra, with whom we were also able to talk in 'And now Sonsoles' about her new EP and her future wedding.

The designer has assured that it is very important to bring out the sequin at this time of the year, but also the rest of the months, because it gives a lot of joy.

The silver color that the artist is wearing, on the other hand, is going to be in fashion this coming year, so it's time to start wearing it.

Secondly, Avellaneda has talked about the suit with the example of Isabel Preysler, who looked dazzling in a blue suit. “It is something that always solves aesthetics and works in our favor,” said the designer.

We have also talked about jumpsuits, like the one Eva González has worn, a trend that is very strong for spring 2024, as she said.

Cate Blanchett wore, for Avellaneda, one of the best looks at the Oscars, and you have to risk combining textures as in her case, since she is wearing velvet with satin.

Finally, Timothée Chalamet has worn a black look that seems basic, but has begun to break the codes with a crocodile print.