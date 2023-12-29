One more week, we review the most notable premieres in movies and series to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ on New Year's weekend 2024.

After the intense Christmas holidays, it's time to regain strength and prepare for another intense weekend, the end of the year. And nothing like saying goodbye to 2023 and welcoming the new year by enjoying the premieres brought to us by Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+, ideal for those dead hours before family gatherings or to play in the background during the post hangover. party.

And as is customary, at HobbyCine we provide you with the television plan with the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on New Year's weekend 2024.

Netflix releases the spin-off of one of its star series

There is no doubt that the highlights of the Netflix premieres is Berlin, the spin-off series of the successful La casa de papel whose plot focuses on the character played by Pedro Alonso.

Its plot takes place some time before Andrés de Fonollosa is aware of the illness he suffers from and is currently in the golden years of his life, where he plans one of his most extraordinary robberies: make 44 million in jewels disappear as if it were an illusion number. This is our review of Berlin.

Another of the best new Netflix series is The Pokémon Janitor, an animated series based on the famous video game franchise directed by Iku Ogawa.

With a total of four episodes between 14 and 20 minutes long, this season introduces us to Haru, a janitor who works alongside Psyduck at the Pokémon Resort, a quiet place where Pokémon can rest and have fun.

As for the filmswe have in the Netflix catalog for this weekend Warren File: Forced by the Devil, the third installment of the horror saga The Conjuring directed by Michael Chaves and starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Its plot takes place in the 1980s, where the Warren couple have to deal with the case of Arne Cheyne Johnson, a man who has been accused of committing murder. However, he pleads innocent of what happened, alleging that he has been a victim of demonic possession.. Here we leave you our review of The Warren File: Forced by the Devil.

Limited news on HBO Max

For some time now the HBO Max news They are conspicuous by their absence, and this week we have barely found anything of note.

One of the new features landing on the platform is East New York, a new police series directed by Michael M. Robin and Mo McRae that has already been canceled after just one season.

Starring Amanda Warren, the series revolves around Regina Haywood, a newly promoted NYPD captain whose creative work methods her officers and detectives are hesitant to implement.

If you are one of those who are looking forward to the remake of The Color Purple, on HBO Max you have Journey to Oprah: The Color Purple, a documentary where The famous presenter Oprah Winfrey shows us the set where the new musical adaptation was filmed and analyzes its impact.

Daisy Ridley's new release tops Prime Video news

Among new films, the most notable premiere in Prime Video news is The Swamp's Daughter, a dramatic thriller directed by Neil Burger starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn and Garrett Hedlund, among others.

It tells the story of Helena, a happily married woman with a daughter whom she adores. However, she hides a terrifying past: Her mother was kidnapped when she was a teenager and Helena is the result of the relationship she had with her captor..

When her father escapes from prison, Helena decides to confront her secret past and seek revenge against the man who kidnapped her mother.

The season finale of one of the animes of the year arrives on Disney+

Kodansha

Between the Disney+ news It is worth highlighting the end of season 2 of Tokyo Revengers, one of the anime series of the moment based on the acclaimed manga by Ken Wakui.

The Tenjiku arc closes in this exciting season finale with the fight between Tamemichi Hanagaki and Tetta Kisaki, the person who caused the death of Hina and her friends in the future he comes from. Will he be able to save them all?

Another of the best new series on Disney+ is Raffaella, a biographical documentary about the late Italian star, who was loved around the world.

“The docuseries covers his public and private life, starting from his childhood in the Italian region of Romagna. marked by the abandonment of her father, the 'secret' flirtation with Frank Sinatra, her great loves, her regret for not having been a mother, her crises and her rebirths“, details its synopsis.

And we must not overlook the end of season 2 of What would happen if…? and its convenient broadcast format of one episode per day, as well as the premiere of season 22 of Family Guy, with new crazy things starring the Griffin family.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on New Year's weekend 2024. What news do you find most interesting to enjoy these holidays?