Netflix brings several interesting movies for Christmas

Netflix

We start the Netflix Spain news with Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl, Zack Snyder's new film that features Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Jena Malone and Ray Fisher, among others.

Its plot revolves around Kora, a mysterious woman who Gather a group of outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and war orphans from several planets to stop a dangerous tyrant that threatens the galaxy.. This is our review of Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl.

Another of the films to highlight on the platform is Maestro, an interesting biopic directed and starring Bradley Cooper whose plot focuses on the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film explores various stages in the composer's life, including the complex love between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre, which spans decades of their lives from their initial meeting to the challenges of their marriage. Here you can read our review of Maestro.

We also find among the best new Netflix movies Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the legendary 80s film that brings Tom Cruise back to the front of the cast.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's best aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel finds himself like a fish in water, pushing the limits as a brave test pilot and avoiding promotion in rank, since if he accepted it he would be located on the ground without being able to fly.

However, when he is assigned to the Top Gun academy with the objective of training elite pilots to carry out a dangerous mission in enemy territory, Maverick meets young Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw there, the son of his late friend “Goose.”. You can read our review of Top Gun: Maverick here.

The season finale of one of its most notable series arrives on HBO Max

Adult Swim

Between the HBO Max news We highlight the end of season 7 of Rick and Morty, the hilarious animated series for adults created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

In this latest episode, Rick and Morty accept the challenge of entering a well that brings out people's deepest fears. Only if they manage to accept their fears and overcome them will they be able to get out of the hole..

If you are looking for something more Christmassy, ​​among the new HBO Max series we find Motherland: Christmas Special, a new episode of the fun comedy created by Sharon Horgan, Graham Linehan and Holly Walsh that stars, among others, Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie.

In this special Christmas episode, “The Moms (and Kevin) organize the never-ending family celebrations, but their big day goes awry at Julia's house“, according to its synopsis.

Prime Video adds an interesting Spanish thriller to its catalog

We arrive at the Prime Video premieres with All the Names of God, a thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro starring Luis Tosar, Inma Cuesta, Patricia Vico, Lucas Nabor, Nourdin Batan, Roberto Enríquez and Fernando Cayo, among others.

Its plot begins after a terrorist attack, where a man named Santi is taken hostage by Hamza, the only surviving terrorist, and turns him into a human bomb loaded with a vest with explosives in the middle of Madrid's Gran Vía.

“The intelligence, emergency services and even the media will join forces to save his life in an impressive deployment of means with unexpected consequences,” explains its synopsis.

Another of the new Prime Video movies en Losing is winning a little, a Colombian comedy directed by Rodrigo Triana whose cast includes, among others, Andrés Sandoval, María Elisa Camargo, Jacqueline Arenal, Jefferson Carabali, Roberto Cano and Carlos Manuel Vesga.

It tells the story of Miguel Benítez, a once successful man who has now been unjustly imprisoned for money laundering. After serving his sentence, Miguel returns to his old neighborhood, where he meets his childhood friends' failed soccer team and decides to coach them..

The Doctor returns to Disney+ for Christmas

As for the Disney+ newsWithout a doubt, it is worth highlighting Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road, the special Christmas episode that marks the start of a new “reboot” of the series with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his new companion.

Again with Russell T. Davies as showrunner, the episode shows how the Doctor meets Ruby Sunday, a young orphan with whom he becomes involved in a new adventure where They have to rescue a baby kidnapped by dangerous Goblins who are dedicated to kidnapping orphaned newborns to feast on them..

And from one long-running series we move on to another, since among the Disney+ premieres we also have season 35 of The Simpsons, the popular animated series created by Matt Groening that seems to have no end.

The new season starts with Homer Simpson feeling useless at his job, so decides to volunteer to be a school traffic cop. What could go wrong?

We also find among the best new Disney+ series season 2 of What If…?, the animated series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe created by AC Bradley.

The series explores key moments in the Marvel universe and raises alternative situations about some of the most important moments of the UCM films and series. However, unlike the previous season, this time Disney+ has chosen to release a new episode every day, so we will have entertainment for a while throughout next week.

Last but not least, we have Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the new original Disney+ series based on the novels by Rick Riordan whose adaptation is made by the author himself.

With Walker Scobell leading the cast, the plot of the series follows the story of Percy Jackson, a boy who He discovers that the gods and ancient myths are real and that he himself is a demigod as he is the son of Poseidon, the god of the seas..

Because of this, Percy enters Camp Half-Blood, a place to train demigods like him where our protagonist will meet those who will be his best friends: the satyr Grover and Athena's daughter, Annabeth Chase, with whom he will live exciting adventures.

