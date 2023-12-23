Suara.com – The following are the results of the 18th week of the Premier League match which took place on Saturday (23/12/2023) evening WIB. Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton, while Luton Town silenced Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton with a score of 2-1 in a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The Lilywhites took a two-goal lead in a short space of time through Richarlison and Son Heung-min, before Everton scored one goal at the end of the second half.

Richarlison opened the scoring for Ange Postecoglou's team in the 9th minute. The Brazilian striker received a dangerous pass, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and scored with confidence.

Only nine minutes later, it was Son's turn to score. The South Korean striker won the duel for the ball to then fire a hard and accurate shot into the goal, beating the helpless goalkeeper.

Everton had time to reduce the deficit in the 51st minute. However, the referee disallowed a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the video assistant referee (VAR) deemed there was a foul before the goal occurred.

The Toffees only really scored a goal in the 82nd minute. Andre Gomes listed his name on the scoreboard to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

However, Wverton's efforts ultimately failed to prevent them from defeat. Until the referee blew the long whistle to signal the end of the match, the score 2-1 in favor of Tottenham did not change.

This victory made Tottenham displace Manchester City to occupy fourth place in the standings with a collection of 36 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile for Everton, this result ends their streak of four consecutive wins in the Premier League.

This defeat means that Everton has not moved from the bottom of the Premier League standings. They are ranked 16th with a collection of 16 points from 18 matches.

Premier League results

Luton Town 1-0 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth

West Ham 2-0 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton