Suara.com – Morgan Gibbs-White created a brilliant moment by scoring the winning goal in the final minute, making Nottingham Forest 2-1 winners in the match against their guests, Manchester United, at the City Ground, Nottinghamshire, last weekend or early Sunday morning Indonesian time.

Consecutive wins in the Premier League lifted Forest to 15th place with 20 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Manchester United is stuck in seventh place with 31 points, as recorded on the official Premier League website.

Ilustrasi Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United. (Suara.com)

After a first half with minimal chances, Forest managed to open the scoring in the 64th minute.

Nicolas Dominguez took advantage of a pass from Gonzalo Montiel to break through the goal guarded by Andre Onana.

Matt Turner, Forest's goalkeeper, made a blunder in the 78th minute, allowing United to equalize the score.

Marcus Rashford took advantage of the error to score a goal, equalizing the score at 1-1.

Despite making a blunder, Turner performed brilliantly with several crucial saves, including saving Christian Eriksen's effort.

A counterattack scheme in the 82nd minute put Forest back in front.

Anthony Elanga, a former United player, provided a mature pass which Gibbs-White met with the winning goal.

For Manchester United and coach Eric Ten Haag, this defeat felt even more bitter because the match was watched by Sir Dave Brailsford, who had a big impact on club management after Sir Jim Ratcliff bought 25 percent of the club's shares.

This defeat also marked United's 14th defeat in all competitions this season, a record for the most defeats since the 1930/1931 season.

A serious challenge for Manchester United to improve their performance and regain glory.