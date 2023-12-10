Suara.com – Manchester City returned to winning ways after beating hosts Luton Town with a score of 2-1 in Week 16 of the Premier League.

In the match at Kenilworth Road, Sunday (10/12/2023) early morning WIB, Manchester City tried to put pressure on the hosts. However, Phil Foden’s shot did not produce results at the start of the match.

In the 18th minute, Rodri fired a speculative shot from outside the Luton penalty box, but it was anticipated by home goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Even though they controlled the match, Man City had difficulty scoring goals. Dewi Fortuna actually sided with Luton after being able to break the deadlock just before the end of the first half.

Elijad Adebayo successfully broke through Manchester City’s goal with his header. These results made Luton lead 1-0 in the first half.

In the second half, Manchester City continued their dominance. The Citizens’ efforts finally resulted in Bernardo Silva’s kick equalizing the score at 1-1 in the 61st minute.

Manchester City continued their pressure. In the 65th minute, Jack Grealish put Manchester City back in the lead 2-1 after completing Julian Alvarez’s pass

Luton tried to get up and attack against Manchester City’s game. However, until the end of the match, the score remained 2-1 for Manchester City to win.

These results keep Manchester City in fourth place in the Premier League standings with 33 points. Luton are 18th with nine points.

Lineup:

Luton: Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Doughty, Nakamba, Barkely, Giles; Townsend, Adebayo, Brown.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Guardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foot, Grealish; Alvarez.