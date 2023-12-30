Suara.com – Chelsea thwarted Luton Town's revival efforts in the final phase of the match, to achieve a 3-2 victory at home to their opponents in the 20th week of the Premier League match which was played at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Saturday (30/12) evening WIB.

The achievement of three points made Chelsea move up to tenth position with a collection of 28 points. Meanwhile, Luton failed to extend their streak of two consecutive wins, and are still in 18th position with a collection of 15 points.

The Blues have always lost their last four away matches in the Premier League. But they looked set to take home the three points easily, having recorded a 3-0 lead with less than ten minutes left in the game.

Cole Palmer broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 12th minute. He maximized Luton defender Issa Kabore's mistake, ending it with a shot that goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski couldn't block.

The hosts conceded again in the 37th minute. Starting with Levi Colwil's pass to Palmer via a counter-attack scheme, Palmer then passed the ball to Noni Madueke who had enough space to fire a shot through Kaminski's goal. Chelsea's 2-0 lead lasted until halftime.

When the second half entered the 70th minute, Chelsea increased their lead to 3-0. Madueke sent a long pass through the Luton defense towards Palmer. Palmer calmly outwits goalkeeper Kaminski and a Luton defender, to score into Luton's goal.

Even though they were 0-3 behind, Luton still tried to put up resistance. Elijah Adebayo managed to break into the visitors' goal in the 74th minute, unfortunately a VAR review found that one of Luton's players was in an offside position during the goal.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored what looked like a consolation goal in the 80th minute, when he headed home Alfie Doughty's corner. Seven minutes later, it was Adebayo's turn to break into Chelsea's goal to leave them 2-3 behind. Unfortunately, until the long whistle was blown by referee Paul Tierney, Luton failed to equalize.

Lineup:

Luton Town XI: Thomas Kaminski, Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho, Amari’i Bell, Issa Kabore, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty, Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo

Coach: Rob Edwards

Chelsea XI: Djordje Petrovic, Bad Taste, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, Moses Caicedo, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino