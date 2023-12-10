Suara.com – Chelsea collapsed when they visited Everton’s headquarters with a score of 0-2 in the Premier League. These results made Chelsea suffer consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Visiting Goodison Park, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening WIB, Chelsea put pressure at the start of the match. Enzo Fernandez fired a shot first time but it was pushed over by Jordan Pickford.

Chelsea again threatened hosts Everton. This time through Cole Palmer’s curling shot but Pickford was again able to anticipate it.

Everton threatened Chelsea’s goal again in the 25th minute. Jack Harrison fired a volley first time, but it went wide of the Chelsea goal.

The two teams are still attacking each other, but there have been no dangerous opportunities from Everton and Chelsea. Until halftime the score for both teams was still 0-0.

In the second half, Everton took the initiative to attack first. In the 54th minute, the hosts’ efforts paid off after Abdoulaye Doucoure broke through Chelsea’s goal, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile Chelsea tried to respond. The Blues had a chance through Palmer’s free kick in front of the Everton penalty box but Pickford was still able to ward the ball away

Entering injury time, Everton was able to double their lead. The goal was scored by Lewis Dobbin after grabbing the rebound, making the score 2-0 for Everton and lasted until the match was over.

This was Chelsea’s second defeat in a row in the Premier League after last week dropping to 12th in the Premier League standings with 19 points.

Meanwhile Everton continued their positive results after recording three consecutive wins in the Premier League. The Toffees have now collected 13 points in 17th place.

Fulham Gilas West Ham United

Fulham went crazy again in the weekend match. After beating Nottingham Forest in the middle of the week with a 5-0 win, this time it was West Ham United who were beaten by Fulham with the same score.

This second big win in a row pushed Fulham up to tenth place in the standings with 21 points. Meanwhile, West Ham remains in ninth position, with a three-point advantage over Fulham.

Fulham opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a dead ball situation. Joao Palhinha’s free kick was directed into the West Ham penalty box, before being hit by Raul Jimenez’s header.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 31st minute. The pressing game they used meant they were able to win the ball, and although goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was able to block Alex Iwobi’s shot, the goalkeeper was unable to do much when Willian directed the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.

Before the first half was over, precisely in the 40th minute, Fulham got their third goal. From a corner kick situation, Tosin Adarabioyo was able to head the ball which then nestled into West Ham’s goal.

Fulham actually played more defensively in the second half. However, this did not make them fail to increase their advantage.

Harry Wilson etched his name on the scoreboard in the 60th minute with a curling shot from outside the penalty box into the top corner of the West Ham goal. Wilson then broke West Ham’s offside trap and moved forward, goalkeeper Fabianski came out of his nest to try to reduce the shooting space, but Wilson then passed the ball to Carlos Vinicius who easily slotted it into the empty net.